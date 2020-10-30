Marc Forster will create the Wonder Universe something by leading White Bird

Cinematic universes are all of the rage, and we have seen the growth of some excellent ones through time, however I very much doubt anyone believed that WONDER are the beginning of a different one. It is the Wonder Cinematic Universe, people!

It was announced today that Marc Forster (QUANTUM OF SOLACE) has signed to lead WHITE BIRD: A WONDER STORY to get Lionsgate depending on the graphic novel by R.J. Palacio. The project is supposed to be composed with Mark Bomback (WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES). The narrative is told from the grandmother of Julian Alban, a personality out of WONDER, since she informs her grandson the story of the way she had been hidden away with a boy and his household at a Nazi-occupied French village during World War II. The story indicates the power of kindness to change hearts, construct bridges, and also save lives since the boy her and her classmates formerly recognized becomes her savior and greatest buddy. In a declaration, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane stated:

‘Wonder’ linked with viewers that responded to the message of kindness and compassion, of looking beyond the surface into the person under. More than ever, we want stories that winner compassion to others, also R.J. Palacio’s picture book’White Bird’ assembles on these topics. To guide the adaptation, the Marc Forster brings not just command of the craft but also a tender heart and tender vision to get a story of individuals discovering connections between every other in the most stressful situations.

R.J. Palacio’s”Wonder” was adapted into a feature film by Stephen Chbosky at 2017 and starred Jacob Tremblay as Auggie Pullman, a young boy with Treacher Collins syndrome who’s simply trying to match. The movie, which also starred Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts, went on to gross 305 million to a $20 million funding, therefore it is just normal that Lionsgate might want to remain in the Palacio company. It’ll be intriguing to see precisely how many links, if any, WHITE BIRD can cause WONDER if all is done and said.