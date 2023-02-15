Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Announce Pregnancy Weeks After Wedding!

Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram picture on Tuesday, the happy couple announced that Ferreira is pregnant with their first child. They captioned the image, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!

Ferreira’s hand is resting on Anthony’s hand as he rests his hand on her belly for the snap.

Thank you, God, for this amazing blessing in our lives.

More than two weeks have passed since the singer and former Miss Paraguay, both 23, tied the knot at a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on January 28.

Celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Salma Hayek, and David and Victoria Beckham attended their nuptials.

Following their 2022 encounter in Mexico City, the world-renowned musician and the beauty queen were the subjects of romance speculations.

In March of that year, they posted a selfie together on Instagram, confirming their relationship. The singer of “I Need to Know” stated in the post’s title, “May God multiply everything that you wish us,” which is a direct translation from Spanish.

In May, only three months after making their relationship Instagram official, they announced their engagement.

The 54-year-old singer has several children from his former marriage to Jennifer Lopez, including Max and Emme, who is now 14 years old. With Dayanara Torres, Anthony has Cristian Marcus, 22, and with Debbie Rosado, he has Ryan Adrian Muiz, 19, along with Ariana, 28, and Chase, 27.