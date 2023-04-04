Maralee Nichols Enjoys ‘Simple Things’ with Her Kid During Khloe Kardashian’s Birthday Celebration for True!

When spending time with their son Theo, Maralee Nichols appreciates the “little things.”

Nichols, who shares her baby with Tristan Thompson, tweeted photos of her son on the beach hours after Khloé Kardashian posted images from daughter True’s elaborate Octonauts-themed 5th birthday party.

“Happiness it’s the simple things in life that are the most remarkable,” she captioned the photographs of her 15-month-old son running on the sand with his arms in the air.

In another image, he embraces Nichols, 33, as they watch the waves as the sun sets.

Kardashian paid tribute to Thompson on his 32nd birthday on Instagram by posting images of him with their two children, a 7-month-old unnamed newborn boy, and daughter True, as well as Thompson’s 6-year-old son Prince Oliver, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Shortly after Kardashian’s post, Nichols updated her Instagram Story with a fresh photo of her snuggling Theo, her kid with Thompson.

Since admitting he was Theo’s father in January 2022, Thompson has not publicly mentioned his son with Nichols.

The NBA player tweeted at the moment on his Instagram Story “I accept complete accountability for my conduct. Now that paternity has been determined, I look forward to raising our son amicably.”

He stated, “I really apologize to everyone I have harmed or disappointed publicly or individually over this process.”