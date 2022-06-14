Manifest Season 4 Part 2: Filming Has Started on The Final Episodes

It’s official: Netflix’s Manifest will return for a fourth season. The announcement was made at 8.28 a.m. on August 28, 2021, an allusion to the series’ critical Flight 828, a plane that returns to Jamaica with its passengers five years after flying off. Almost the whole ensemble, including Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, will return for the final season of the show (or two). The renewal of Manifest in August 2021 was a stunning U.S. turnaround for Netflix, which had initially declined to renew the series, as did the show’s creator NBC—but both were forced to reconsider after the addition of Manifest(opens in new tab) to Netflix shattered streaming records in the United States.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Jeff Rake remarked, “There is something extremely ironic about the show’s death and rebirth, given that that is the premise of the series itself.” He’s talking about the show’s titular “manifest” of characters, who were all thought to be dead for years when their plane landed in New York City. The program follows Dallas and Roxburgh, a brother and sister combination who are trying to put the pieces together and figure out what happened to them.

When Will the Fourth Season of Manifest Be Released?

Probably in the winter of 2022. Matt Long, who plays Zeke, responded to a fan on Twitter by saying that the fourth season of Manifest would most likely not premiere until the “fall/winter” of 2022. Meanwhile, in response to Stephen King’s question on the return of Manifest, creator Rake wrote, “I’m hearing November.”

But remember how Rake said there would be a “batch” of fresh episodes instead than a whole season? There’s a rationale for his phrasing: the show’s 20 episodes will most likely not all premiere at the same time. As a result, Manifest might release eight episodes in the next “batch” and 12 in the next “batch”—likely presented as Season Four, Part One, and Season Four, Part Two, Lucifer-style.

In March, TV Line verified this, reporting: “The supernatural drama’s farewell flight is set to take off “late this year” and will be presented in many portions (number and frequency to be determined!). The first half of the last season of Manifest has been filmed, according to Holly Taylor, who plays Angelina. “First half of the final season of Manifest is in the can,” she wrote in April. “Before we wrap things up, let’s take a short break. Manifam, have fun.”

I Thought Manifest Had Been Cancelled?

Yes, it was technically correct. On June 14, 2021, NBC canceled the show. The network made the decision at the last minute since cast contracts were slated to expire the next day. It was particularly shocking to some newer fans because the show was at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 at the moment, as more people binge-watched the series for the first time.

But now that Manifest has been renewed for a fourth season, let’s get into the specifics.

Netflix announced that the rumors are accurate and that Manifest would be resurrected for a fourth season on Saturday, August 28 (aka 828, just to lend some *extra* significance to the announcement). It’s a resurrection with a set death date attached, as the series will only be renewed for one more season to complete the plot. Before you get too upset about the news that there will be “only one more season,” keep in mind that it will be a supersized season with 20 episodes, which we can only hope will be enough to wrap up all of the show’s loose plot threads.

What Is the Purpose of Manifest?

Manifest is a supernatural drama that tells the story of Flight 828’s passengers and crew. The passengers remarked that they had been considered dead for more than five years after the plane landed. In their inner circle, the characters saw a significant shift. After returning to New York City from Jamaica, their family and friends are no longer the same.

Manifest is an NBC television show that premiered in 2018. However, the television show was canceled by the entertainment firm because viewers had lost interest. However, WB licensed seasons 1-2 to Netflix, which increased the show’s popularity in the United States. According to Netflix, customers in the United States and Canada watched more than 214,520,000 million hours of the first three seasons of Manifest. In August 2021, an agreement was reached for the season finale.

