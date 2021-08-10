Solo Leveling has opened the gates and introduced the fans of anime/manga to the new world called manhwas (aka webtoons). Because of that, many people are now asking for Manhwa recommendations with OP MC. This little sub-genre has gained a lot of fame in recent months. Especially after manhwas became more relevant, we are seeing new titles of this genre come out left and right.

If you’re also looking for a Manhwa that features an OP MC, you’ve stumbled upon the right place. We’ve compiled a list of such manhwas and categorized them. Find them below.

Manhwa Recommendations With OP MC

Manhwa Recommendations With OP MC – Fantasy

Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is the most popular Manhwa at the moment. Its plot features, Sun Jin-Woo, a weak hunter who gains the power of the system. His rise to the high-ranking hunter is pretty rapid and sooner he becomes the strongest hunter in the world.

His progression is carried out tremendously with how he’s no name at the beginning, but after few months, he becomes the most recognized name in the world. Solo Leveling is currently on its 2nd season with more than 150 chapters already published.

The Beginning After The End

The most recognized name in the world of Manhwas after Solo Leveling is The Beginning After The End. Its plot features King Grey who gets reincarnated in another world filled with magic. He gets a second shot at life and decides to live it to the fullest. Grey gains a great understanding of magic right from an early age and becomes too strong for anyone. The manhwa has cool action, amazing art, and a good story to tell.

Omniscient Readers Viewpoint

Omniscient Readers Viewpoint is one of the recent fantasy manhwas that has gain popularity rapidly. The story is set in a world that turns into the world of a particular novel. The protagonist Dokja is the only person to have read the full story from the novel.

By using this information, he progresses to a world filled with monsters and protects his friends in the way. As of writing this, there are already more than 60 chapters in it and the story will continue for a long time.

Manhwa Recommendations With OP MC – School Setting

Lookism

Lookism is one of the earliest Manhwas which was popular even before Solo Leveling came. Its story features Daniel, an unattractive lonely boy who gets an ability that allows him to switch between two bodies, the other being a tall and handsome one.

He experiences many things that he was unable to in his unattractive body and lives life to the fullest. However, things are a bit shady and there’s a secret to his ability. You can read Lookism on Webtoon and find out what changes Daniel brings in his life.

Weak Hero

Weak Hero is a perfect example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. The plot revolves around Grey, a short, gloomy, and mysterious student who transfers to a new school. The delinquent run the school and if you don’t have power, you’ll see the wrath of bullies.

Grey wants to live in peace in school, however, he becomes the target of bullies. But to their surprise, Grey is much stronger than they can think. Grey is a sneaky fighter and uses the environment around him to defeat his opponents. In few months, he gains a high reputation in school and becomes one of the most feared students.

UnOrdinary

Like Lookism, UnOrdinary gained fame even before Solo Leveling became a thing. It is set in a world where students have extraordinary powers and the hierarchy is decided based on strength.

The protagonist of the story is John, who at first doesn’t get much involved in class’ affairs. However, sooner he reveals the secret he carries with him that can threaten the social construct of the school. John is pretty powerful than others believe. This manhwa is available to read on Webtoon.

Manhwa Recommendations With OP MC – Isekai

Release That Witch

Release That Witch is a unique story because the protagonist isn’t overpowered in the sense of magic or martial arts. The protagonist in it is a mechanical engineer from the Earth who gets transferred to another world filled with magic as one of the sons of King.

He must rebuild the region he’s oversees and for that, he uses his exemplary knowledge from Earth. To compensate for resources, he uses the power of witches who are deemed enemies to humans. With his knowledge, he transforms his region into an unbreakable fort and challenges other prospects for the position of King.

Trash of The Count’s Family

In Trash of The Count’s Family, the protagonist Choi Han finds himself in the world of a novel called “The Birth of Hero”. Choi Han has read this novel and is aware of all the details within it.

He uses it to his advantage and focuses on bettering his position in this world. It is a pretty fun story that puts Han in many troubling situations where he uses his wittiness to solve the problems. Right now it has more than 50 chapters with more to come.

Immortal Swordsman in The Reverse World

Immortal Swordsman in The Reverse World features protagonist Chu Qing who gets transmigrated into a world where women are more dominant compared to men. He was an accomplished sword god, however, due to a certain incident, he stumbles to a different Earth. It’s a funny story where women from strong backgrounds approach Chu to marry him, however, he’s not submissive and instead creates his harem.

Manhwa Recommendations With OP MC – Rebirth

Tomb Raider King

Tomb Raider King has one of the most badass OP protagonists you’ll find in any of the manhwas. Its story is set in the world where tombs have appeared and powerful relics reside within them.

Raiders are people who hunt for these relics and among them is Seo Joo-Heon, who dies in one of the dungeons because of his employer and and returns 15 years into the past. He uses the information about various tombs and collects a surmountable amount of relics.

The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years

The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years’ protagonist Lucas Trauman gets reincarnated in the body of Frey Blake. Frey Blake was an extremely weak magician who often faced the wrath of bullies. He decided to end his life which allowed Lucas to transmigrate into his body.

Lucas rebrands the identity of Frey Blake by using his power. He visits numerous places from the past and meets many of his old companions. As of writing this, The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years has more than 90 chapters.

Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

Returner’s Magic Should Be Special features Desir Arman, who returns to his younger days after he fails to clear the final dungeon. In his past life, he was one of the only six survivors of mankind.

After returning, Desir formulates a better plan so that humanity doesn’t die and he could save his loved ones. Desir uses the knowledge from his past life to become stronger and constantly surprises everyone with his capabilities. With only three years to ensure the future of mankind, Desir embarks on the quest to save everyone.

