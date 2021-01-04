“Mandalorian” Tops 2020 Piracy Record

Immediately after virtually a decade dominated by HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” this year’s record of the most pirated Television set series dependent on torrent downloads has a new champion – “The Mandalorian”.

The Disney+ “Star Wars” spin-off series, the first of all-around a dozen “Star Wars” projects prepared for the support in coming many years, took the No. 1 situation in 2020 according to analysis from TorrentFreak.

That’s up from being in third spot in 2019. The remainder of the Leading 5 this yr skewed sci-fi and male-dominated with “The Boys,” “Westworld,” “Vikings” and “Star Trek: Picard” having the leading slots.

“Rick and Morty,” “The Flash,” “The Outsider,” “Arrow” and “The Strolling Dead” also saw large downloads. The quantities do not account for views through unlawful streaming providers.

Supply: Wide variety