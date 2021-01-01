“Mandalorian” Finale Star Presents Thanks

SPOILERS Ahead FOR “MANDALORIAN” S2

In the wake of “Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker,” it was envisioned Mark Hamill had hung up the part of Luke Skywalker.

That adjusted when the actor, with the assist of CG guidance, reprised the role a single much more time for the 2nd period finale of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.

De-aged to glimpse like he did back in “Return of the Jedi,” the character took custody of Grogu and authorized his character a massive action sequence tearing dozens of robotic Darkish Troopers to parts.

Hamill has now taken to Twitter to share a message of many thanks to showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, his remarks leading to the hashtag #ThankYouJonandDave to trend at one particular place.

Equally seasons of “The Mandalorian” are now streaming on the Disney+ provider.

From time to time the greatest presents are the most unanticipated and one thing you never ever understood you preferred till it was offered.#ThankYouJonAndDave pic.twitter.com/4nNjSvbvIN

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 30, 2020