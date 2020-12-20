Manchester United XI vs Leeds: Verified team news, predicted lineup, most recent injury listing – will Cavani commence?

The two Uniteds resume their Pennines derby rivalry at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, and the Crimson Devils’ weak property kind this year will give Marcelo Bielsa’s guests an additional incentive.

Solskjaer’s commencing lineup mainly picks alone at whole toughness, but there are a number of decisions for the supervisor to make – commencing in target.

Dean Henderson was afforded a exceptional begin at Sheffield United in midweek, but manufactured an early error to present the Blades a target. The England keeper recovered and acquitted himself effectively thereafter, but David de Gea is very likely to return as No1.

Edinson Cavani has missed the very last three matches with a groin dilemma, but is possible to at minimum be an alternative immediately after coming by means of coaching on Friday.

Cavani could nicely be an alternative from the bench, indicating Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are most likely to start again in attack. Mason Greenwood was not at his best in midweek, but was taken off early – probably with a single eye on this game.

Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba sat in midfield powering Bruno Fernandes to superior impact, even though Solskjaer may perhaps be tempted to bring in Fred or Scott McTominay – or perhaps the two – in a diamond formation.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe should really be obtainable following what Solskjaer termed “tiny accidents”, when Luke Shaw could appear in for Alex Telles right after returning from injury.

Predicted Manchester United XI: (4-4-2) De Gea Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes Martial, Rashford.

Sunday 4.30pm GMT, Sky Sporting activities

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford, Cavani.

Wounded: Marcos Rojo (calf), Phil Jones (knee)

