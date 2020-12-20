Manchester United Women of all ages march on with WSL rout of Bristol City

Leah Galton and Tobin Heath both equally scored twice as Manchester United stayed prime of the Women’s Tremendous League with a 6-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

alton fired a breathtaking opener into the prime corner but it took till harm time at the finish of the initial 50 % for United to prolong their guide by means of Millie Turner.

The site visitors fell absent in the 2nd 50 percent with Jess Sigsworth producing it 3- ahead of Galton done her double with a different fine finish.

Ebony Salmon pulled a purpose again for the site visitors soon after catching United keeper Mary Earps out of posture, but Heath added a late double as United retained their unbeaten get started intact.

Arsenal capitalised on a lightning start as moved up to next soon after easing to a 4- earn over Everton.

Jordan Nobbs opened the scoring just after just four minutes and 6 minutes afterwards Caitlin Foord transformed a Jill Roord cross to make it 2-.

Jen Beattie produced it 3- on the hour mark and Beth Mead finished off a counter-attack with a curling strike to full the scoring on 62 minutes.

Jess Fishlock scored twice and set up another as Looking at marched to a 3-1 earn at Brighton.

Fishlock’s early opener was cancelled out when Inessa Kaagman transformed from the penalty place soon after a foul by Deanna Cooper.

Fishlock restored Reading’s direct a moment prior to fifty percent-time and the Royals competed their victory when Fishlock set up their third for Rachel Rowe.

