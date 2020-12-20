Manchester United vs Leeds Stay! Most recent staff information, lineups, prediction, Television, Premier League match stream currently

Just one of English football’s major rivalries resumes at Old Trafford as Manchester United and Leeds United meet in the Premier League for the 1st time considering the fact that 2004.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s gentlemen know that victory will see them celebrate Xmas inside the Leading League’s major four and back again within just 5 points of leaders Liverpool.

The midweek earn in excess of Sheffield United kept up Solskjaer’s men’s 100 per cent record on the road in the Premier League this period, but at home they have struggled for regularity.

Marcelo Bielsa’s outfit proceed to get plaudits after proving on their own a lot more than competitive in the best-flight due to the fact promotion and a 5-2 thumping of understrength Newcastle in midweek marked a return to variety after again-to-back defeats towards West Ham and Chelsea.

