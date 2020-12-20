Manchester United vs Leeds: Premier League 2020/21 preview

It has been perfectly in excess of a 10 years considering that these two sides went toe to toe in the top rated flight, but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are back again and have quickly turn out to be one particular of the Leading League’s most entertaining prospective customers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are a curious facet: they simultaneously search on the verge of a title problem and capable of slipping aside at the exact time.

Their residence variety has been atrocious, though a excellent absent document has lifted them up the desk – even though they have experienced to appear from powering to get all 6 online games absent from Old Trafford. What this implies is that Sunday’s assembly amongst the old rivals could be a vintage.

Male Utd vs Leeds prediction: 4-2 home get

It would be easy to sit on the fence and say that this video game could go either way, but the type of the two clubs actually opens this sport up to an finish-to-conclude contest. United and Leeds' very last two wins observed them absolutely free-scoring but also sloppy in defence, so a highscoring home earn is on the cards.

Day, kick-off time and venue

Person Utd vs Leeds is scheduled for a 4:30pm kick-off on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The recreation will be performed behind-shut-doors at Outdated Trafford, with Manchester under Tier 3 coronavirus limitations.

How to enjoy Male Utd vs Leeds

Dwell stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be equipped to watch the match on the web on the Sky GO app.

Male Utd vs Leeds crew information

Defenders Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe ought to be obtainable just after what Solskjaer referred to as “little accidents”, though goalkeeper David De Gea is pushing to start right after Dean Henderson received the nod at Sheffield United.

Man Utd provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.

Leeds have no new harm or suspension problems. Pablo Hernandez created his return from personal injury in the get against Newcastle in midweek, coming off the bench and delivering the assists for his side's remaining two plans, so he could be pushing for a starting up job.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are nonetheless sidelined when fellow defender Gaetano Berardi and midfielder Adam Forshaw are prolonged-expression absentees.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are nonetheless sidelined when fellow defender Gaetano Berardi and midfielder Adam Forshaw are prolonged-expression absentees.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Poveda, Roberts, Casilla, Costa, Hernandez, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis.

Gentleman Utd vs Leeds h2h Leading League final results

Final conference: Person Utd 1-1 Leeds (February 21, 2004)

The fight between the two clubs has been termed the Pennines derby – or the Roses rivalry – with the Lancashire and Yorkshire county rivalry running back again to the War of the Roses in the 15th Century. Game titles concerning United and Leeds are usually comprehensive-blooded affairs, however the absence of lovers will be keenly felt specified the derby has historically experienced a wonderful atmosphere at Old Trafford or Elland Street.

Guy Utd vs Leeds odds and betting recommendations (matter to change)

