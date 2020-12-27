Manchester United news: Rene Meulensteen ‘really surprised’ by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s procedure of Donny van de Beek

Previous Manchester United mentor Rene Meulensteen admits he understands why people are ‘baffled’ by the cure of Donny van de Beek at Previous Trafford.

The Dutchman joined United in a £40million offer from Ajax last summer months and his arrival was heralded in the most important, significantly as a deficiency of depth had cost Solskjaer’s facet in direction of the finish of the former marketing campaign.

Even so, Van de Beek has begun just two of United’s 14 Leading League matches this expression and he’s scored just at the time – which came on the opening weekend of the season.

Solskjaer’s remedy of the Netherlands worldwide has attracted swathes of criticism and Meuelensteed admits he can not realize why the midfielder is not getting supplied more activity time.

‘I don’t think it’s about [just] the treatment method – it’s element and parcel of being a footballer,’ Meulensteen informed Stadium Astro.

‘I assume why folks in Holland are baffled is…Donny van de Beek – you can check with anyone – is a quite superior player.

‘He had a equivalent impact for Ajax at the time that Bruno Fernandes has for United now.

‘It genuinely surprises me that we have not seen him much more normally and to havemore starts.

‘Good gamers always find strategies of participating in with one another. I assume Donny is quite flexible.

‘It’s not that he can only slot in one particular posture. He can enjoy in further midfield situation following to Fred or Scott McTominay, it would be no dilemma.

‘He can engage in larger up or even off the facet coming in to the pocket if you have a total again likely ahead all the time.

‘At Ajax he was definitely instrumental in particular in the latter a long time in the front end of the pitch to generate and score targets. He has a fantastic intelligence and overview, a little bit of disguise to perform gamers in and to set up other players. It does actually shock me that he’s not getting used as a lot by Ole.’

Van de Beek could start off as Solskjaer is most likely to rotate for the visit of Wolves on Tuesday.

United drew 2-2 with Leicester Town on Boxing working day but rivals Chelsea unsuccessful to capitalise after getting rid of 3-1 to London rivals Arsenal.

The Purple Devils hope to have Aaron Wan-Bissaka offered again, however Victor Lindelof is very likely to pass up out following leaving the industry with a back again harm towards the Foxes.

