Manchester United – Aston Villa Dwell! Latest score, target updates, crew information, Television set, Premier League match stream

Adhering to a extraordinary past-gasp gain around Wolves on Tuesday, additionally leaders Liverpool’s subsequent draw with Newcastle, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have the chance to pull degree on factors with their rivals at the top rated-flight summit tonight.

Having said that, they are possible to face a stern examination towards in-variety Aston Villa, who are only four factors further again soon after climbing to fifth courtesy of a battling attract at Chelsea on Monday secured by a fifth intention in as quite a few video games from Anwar El Ghazi.

Dean Smith’s vastly enhanced crew have lost just one particular of their previous nine Premier League absent fixtures, whilst they went unbeaten all through a busy December schedule.

Person United XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Dollars, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins

With kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT, adhere to all the create-up and are living match action with Normal Sport's weblog under.

