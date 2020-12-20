Manchester United 6-2 Leeds: Scott McTominay helps make heritage as Pink Devils rout rivals in Previous Trafford aim-fest

There ended up additional than 40 attempts on intention in complete in the very first prime-flight meeting in between these intense previous foes considering that 2004, but the hosts’ top-quality finishing was the distinction as they improved their woeful residence variety and jumped up to third in the top rated-flight.

Guy of the match McTominay arrowed a swerving shot into the bottom corner following only 67 seconds just before quickly popping up to beat Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier once more immediately after staying teed up by Anthony Martial.

That was much from the only motion in a goal-laden 1st 50 %, with Bruno Fernandes also firing household a loose ball to make it 3- inside of 20 minutes following Martial had witnessed it poked away by Luke Ayling.

Manchester United – who confirmed 5 adjustments from their most current away-working day comeback at Sheffield United on Thursday, with Daniel James setting up, David De Gea again and Paul Pogba dropped – made it four with 10 minutes continue to to participate in in the 1st half just after Kalvin Phillips was caught napping at the again submit as Victor Lindelof stole in to rating from near assortment soon after Martial had flicked a corner throughout target.

In spite of staring at a daunting deficit, Leeds performed their portion in an entertaining to start with 50 % and had many odds of their very own prior to captain Liam Cooper did decrease the deficit soon prior to the crack following soaring earlier mentioned Fred to provide a header from a corner that De Gea did get a hand to but could not retain out.