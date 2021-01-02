Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa Reside! Leading League result and Are living match stream as it occurred

Smith fumes at penalty connect with

In the meantime, Dean Smith was left flabbergasted just after referee Michael Oliver was not instructed by the VAR to acquire a closer look at the penalty determination on the pitchside observe. Breaking NEWS Leicester vs Manchester United: Newest team information, lineups, prediction, Television, Leading League match stream now

“I thought Douglas Luiz received as well restricted to Paul Pogba and it appeared like as he turned he pulls him down,” he reported.

“I felt it was a penalty at the time and I could see why the referee certainly did as effectively. But then going into the dressing space and seeing it once more, very, very doubtful. It appears to me that he outings himself more than. There is certainly very, very minimal make contact with.