Manchester Town players to spend shirt tribute to previous midfielder Colin Bell

Manchester City gamers will pay tribute to previous midfielder Colin Bell in advance of the Carabao Cup semi-remaining tie towards rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford right after the loss of life of the club’s very own ‘king’.

City announced Bell had "passed away peacefully" on Tuesday afternoon aged 74 following a "short, non-Covid related illness".

Former England international Bell designed 492 appearances and scored 152 plans for Metropolis through his 13-year remain immediately after signing up for from Bury in 1966, aiding secure promotion to the prime flight.

Bell was one particular of City’s stand-out gamers as they edged out Manchester United to win the Initial Division title in 1968.

FA Cup achievement followed in 1969 as well as two additional trophies in 1970 – the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup. Bell was the club’s prime scorer 3 periods.

Bell acquired the nickname ‘The King of the Kippax’ soon after one particular of the terraces at their former Maine Highway property, and has a stand named soon after him at the Etihad Stadium subsequent a fans’ vote.

The latest gamers are set to use a retro selection 8 shirt before kick-off at Aged Trafford on Wednesday evening in honour of the gentleman quite a few regard as simply just the very best.

So quite unfortunate to listen to Colin Bellâs passing. Read all about The King! A accurate Manchester City legend. This male was on a different level, if only I could have witnessed him participate in. Unbelievably variety and humble when I fulfilled him. Carla and I mail our like to his spouse and children and close friends. #CollinBell pic.twitter.com/MnET8ReJsC — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) January 5, 2021

Town chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak mentioned Bell was “a participant held in the maximum regard” and “the passage of time does tiny to erase the memories of his genius”.

Former Town captain Vincent Kompany lifted the Leading League trophy four occasions, the FA Cup two times and four League Cups as the electrical power harmony shifted to the blue half of Manchester.

The Belgian defender, although, compensated tribute to Bell’s spot in the club’s background.

“Heard all about The King! A real Manchester Town legend. This guy was on an additional level, if only I could have observed him perform,” Kompany explained on Twitter.

“Incredibly type and humble when I fulfilled him. Carla and I ship our enjoy to his relatives and friends.”

Mike Summerbee 💬 “I am devastated to hear of Colinâs passing. He was much more than just a workforce mate and an incredible footballer, he was amazing human becoming and a correct good friend. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/II8YiO7W6k — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2021

Winger Mike Summerbee played alongside Bell in City’s flamboyant team, and remembered his previous team-mate’s humility irrespective of all of the plaudits coming his way.

“He was a big star for Manchester Metropolis, but you would by no means have regarded it,” Summerbee reported on the club’s official site.

“He was silent, unassuming and I usually believe he by no means realized how very good he basically was. He was just the best footballer we have at any time experienced.

“Kevin De Bruyne reminds me a large amount of Colin in the way he plays and the way he is as a human being.”

Former England worldwide Summerbee, now a club ambassador, added: “He was adored by the Metropolis followers and for our supporters to say he is the finest they have ever noticed, you really do not get a better compliment than that, do you?

“He was pretty special and he will be very unfortunately missed.”

Together with Bell and Summerbee, forward Francis Lee was portion of City’s memorable ‘Holy Trinity’.

Lee felt Bell “goes into the best 5 Metropolis players of all time – only in the final 10, 15 decades has any person else come alongside who can acquire that mantle”.

Tony E-book, who captained that Town workforce in the late 1960s and early 1970s, extra: “He was a extremely particular individual, not only as a footballer but as a man – I just can’t believe that he’s absent. He is irreplaceable.”

💙 Seldom has a participant been as beloved at a club as Colin Bell at @ManCity. He was affectionately identified as ‘The King of the Kippax’ and has a stand named in his honour at the Metropolis of Manchester Stadium 👑🏟ï¸ 😢 RIP to one particular of @England’s very best all-time midfielders 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2hHRnMdJfD — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 5, 2021

A tweet from FIFA browse: “Seldom has a player been as beloved at a club as Colin Bell at Man Metropolis. He was affectionately acknowledged as ‘The King of the Kippax’ and has a stand named in his honour at the Town of Manchester Stadium. RIP to a person of England’s best all-time midfielders.”

Rivals United also paid out tribute, composing on Twitter: “All of us at Person Utd are deeply saddened by the passing of Colin Bell, a correct footballing legend. Condolences to Colin’s beloved types and anyone at Gentleman Town.”

Bell is survived by his spouse Marie, small children Jon and Dawn and grandchildren Luke, Mark, Isla and Jack.

