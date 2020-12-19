Manchester City XI vs Southampton: Confirmed early crew information, predicted lineup, Premier League injuries latest

Aguero has built the starting lineup just twice in the Leading League this period, and performed the last 15 minutes of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.

An illness retained him out of previous weekend’s Manchester derby and Pep Guardiola says Aguero is unlikely to start out at St Mary’s this afternoon.

“Just after the sport he skipped training, yesterday he did not prepare,” Guardiola explained. “He skilled these days and experienced genuinely properly but I never know how quite a few minutes (he can participate in).

“It is important he tends to make the teaching classes but following the activity he could not. It was not the knee, it was another place.”

John Stones and Riyad Mahrez both equally sat out the midweek recreation so should really return to the starting lineup nowadays, with Kyle Walker and Fernandinho also pushing for minutes.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo Fernandinho, Gundogan Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling Jesus

