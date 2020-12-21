Manchester City XI vs Arsenal: Verified workforce information, predicted lineup, personal injury newest for EFL Cup

City are looking to acquire the trophy for the fourth time in a row and confront an Arsenal aspect in no way in a worse condition through Pep Guardiola’s time in England.

Aguero sat out the acquire more than Southampton as Ferran Torres led the line in entrance of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

It will be a similiar front four on Tuesday, even if Aguero is not in good shape, with Phil Foden hunting for a start.

Elsewhere, Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy will also be hoping for a start following viewing from the sidelines at St Mary’s.

Predicted Manchester Metropolis XI (4-2-3-1): Steffen Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Mendy Fernandinho, Gundogan Mahrez, Foden, Torres Aguero

Kick-off: Tuesday 8pm GMT, Sky Sports

Television and stream: Sky Sports activities

Manchester Town squad from: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.