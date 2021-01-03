Manchester City outclass Chelsea to hand Frank Lampard yet another fact check out

Ambitions from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne had City cruising just before half-time. Callum Hudson-Odoi additional an personal injury-time consolation.

Pep Guardiola’s aspect stretched their unbeaten operate to 11 matches in all competitions, transferring up to fifth in the Premier League.

Chelsea by contrast have now managed just a single get in six, slipping to eighth put.

The Blues have now shed five of 17 league video games, with the present stumbling form no doubt of escalating worry.

Chelsea brought Lampard back to Stamford Bridge as head coach in summertime 2019 and installed Petr Cech as a technical advisor with a watch to a extensive-term overhaul.

And the Blues will also continue being tranquil on the summer’s £220million paying spree, presented the club’s prior transfer ban.

But even in that context Lampard is familiar with entire very well that the bare minimum expectations are Champions League qualification and solid cup performances.

The fashion of Chelsea's first-half capitulation sent shock waves all-around Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

Lampard have to now choose up a frustrated squad to create new self confidence, momentum and benefits, to reverse the latest plight.

The guests ended up without Ederson, Ferran Torres, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Kyle Walker – and still received at a canter.

Foden received a vigorous embrace from Guardiola on his 2nd-half withdrawal, to toast a virtuoso efficiency and one that still left Chelsea chasing initial-half shadows.

The hosts really begun the brighter and ought to arguably have had a penalty, when Rodri brought down Timo Werner in the box only for all the officers to forget about the incident totally.

Rodri had by now been censured in strange trend for what was very questionably deemed a back again-pass to league debutant goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The indirect totally free-kick was awarded outside the house the space, in an additional oversight by referee Anthony Taylor and his workforce of officers.

City's dominance was not extensive in materialising, nevertheless, with De Bruyne sounding the to start with warning by firing huge when he should have scored.

Cancelo’s facile via-ball and De Bruyne’s pass up sparked the initially of a working to start with-fifty percent argument concerning Chelsea’s centre-backs Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma.

Gundogan swiftly handed City the lead, firing in on the flip just after a neat ball into his ft from Foden.

England youngster Foden then swept household De Bruyne’s low cross with a great very first contact just a few minutes later.

Chelsea’s heads clearly dropped immediately after that second purpose, and a wretched half worsened even now more when De Bruyne drilled in as well.

1 move over the leading remaining N’Golo Kante exposed and operate ragged by Raheem Sterling, who had the calmness to slash again and whip goalwards having currently raced 50 % the industry.

Sterling’s wonderful exertion rebounded off the post, and De Bruyne was initially to the free ball, controlling and slotting dwelling.

Gundogan however identified the time to flick vast as City tore Chelsea open up still once again, ahead of the 50 percent-time whistle handed the humbled hosts a modicum of respite.

The second-50 percent arrived and went with important small incident, conserve the unmarked Rodri failing to bury a header and Hudson-Odoi finishing neatly at the demise.