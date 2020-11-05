Man Wearing Trump Hat, penalizing Weapon Close Charlotte Polling Place Gets Arrested

Authorities in Charlotte arrested a man Tuesday (Nov. 3) who arrived into a polling area armed after before being advised to depart when Republicans said they felt uneasy with him .

In accordance with the Charlotte Observer, witnesses stated that the man, later identified by authorities including Justin Dunn, wore a pistol in a holster, a Trump 2020 cap, camouflage, and also combat boots needed flustered Democrats that were assembled close to the polling website at Charlotte’s Oasis Shrine Temple. Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles along with Rep. Alma Adams, an incumbent running for re-election, have been current. Hillary Clinton had won the precinct at which the incident happened in 2016.

Dunn didn’t vote, however, he continued to loiter about, authorities said. When police arrived at the spectacle, an elections officer requested him to leave and he had been banned from the website. Dunn abandoned, but ignored official orders when he arrived back afterwards.

RELATED: ELECTION 2020: Black America’s Vote

The 36-year old was billed using second-degree trespassing. He wasn’t billed for the weapon since North Carolina is still an open carry state. Despite this, the weapon has been regarded as a indication of intimidation in the polling location.

““Everyone should be able to visit their polling place to vote rather than be intimidated,” Sam Spencer, a senior advisor to Adams’s effort told The Observer. “It had been obvious in my head there isn’t any civic cause for him to linger to a polling location walking his dog and carrying 40 moments .”

However Dunn states he in reality is that the victim in this event.

“Once I was planning to move into vote, I had been yelled at by the folks wearing the Dark Lives Issue shirts whom I must put on a mask,” Dunn told The Observer. “I researched until I arrived here, and that is not true…”