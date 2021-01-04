Man Utd legend Roy Keane would make title prediction just after Male City defeat Chelsea

Manchester City introduced by themselves as a authentic force in this season’s title race with an emphatic 3-1 acquire at Chelsea on Sunday – but Roy Keane reported he was ‘sticking with Liverpool’ as his favourites to get their palms on the Leading League trophy.

Right after a regarding start out to the marketing campaign, Pep Guardiola’s side show up to have clicked into equipment and they properly killed the video game in the opening 34 minutes at Stamford Bridge, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne all obtaining the net in advance of Callum Hudson-Odoi’s consolation intention at the loss of life.

Chelsea had been becoming touted as potential challengers as they rode a 14-match unbeaten streak in all competitions from the beginning of Oct as a result of to the begin of December but their variety has dropped off a cliff in latest online games and the crushing defeat piled however far more tension on Frank Lampard.

To look at this movie make sure you empower JavaScript, and take into account upgrading to a world wide web

browser that

supports HTML5

video clip

Champions Liverpool sit over Manchester United on target variance at the top of the table and can tighten their grip over their rivals with a victory away to ninth-placed Southampton on Monday night time.

Asked to identify his frontrunners for the title after City’s in depth acquire, ex-Manchester United captain Keane informed Sky Sports activities: ‘I’m sticking with Liverpool.

‘I believe United are accomplishing effectively, it is unquestionably the most remarkable league we’ve experienced for the past 10-15 a long time.

‘The prime two, I said it a pair of months back, I’m gonna say Liverpool and City.’

To watch this video make sure you help JavaScript, and look at upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

online video

Graeme Souness is however to be thoroughly confident by former club Liverpool but is hopeful they will ‘get their act together’ when groups enter the organization finish of the year.

‘Liverpool haven’t revealed the regularity that they have for the previous pair of many years,’ the famous former Liverpool midfielder mentioned.

‘They had been off the charts with their regularity amounts, steamrolling teams, but they haven’t carried out that.

‘I’ve received to feel that they’ll get their act alongside one another in the second 50 % of the time.’

Observe Metro Sport across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For a lot more tales like this, look at our activity site.

A lot more : ‘I’ll usually come to feel the heat’ – Frank Lampard responds to Chelsea sack rumours

A lot more : Amad Diallo teases Manchester United transfer as he finalises paperwork just before £36m transfer