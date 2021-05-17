Man Utd ahead of Liverpool in Napoli’s Koulibaly race

News from Premier League as Man Utd leading the race to acquire Kalidou Koulibaly as Napoli agrees to lower down his price tag this summer.

Man Utd enquired about the availability of the Senegal defender from SSC Napoli last summer. But the Ligue 1 club had put up a price tag of £90 Million for the defender.

But reports suggest that SSC Napoli might consider selling the defender by lowering his price tag this summer.

Man Utd ahead of Liverpool in Koulibaly race

Liverpool had also shown keen interest in buying the defender in last summer and winter transfer window. But Jurgen Klopp and the team has shifted their focus on Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

SSC Napoli has agreed to cut down the price to £50 Million for Koubibaly this summer. And they might agree to a fee even lower than that as well.

Napoli Set £90M Kalidou Koulibaly Value Amid Manchester United Napoli Set £90M Kalidou Koulibaly Value Amid Manchester United interest

Napoli has a contract with Koulibaly until 2023. And the 29 years old player will enter the last phase of his 1st class footballing career.

Hence, SSC Napoli will consider cashing in the player, who will turn 30 soon. And it’s certainly better for a team to sell the player right when the demand is high.

Man Utd also has Real Madrid defender Rafael Varane insight. And will also keep tracking Koulibaly as well to partner with Harry Maguire in their defence next season.