Man Utd in contact with Jan Oblak to replace De Gea

Transfer news from Premier League as Man Utd start to think about replacing David De Gea with Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Manchester United decided to replace their number 1 goal-keeper for the upcoming years. David De Gea has served for 10 years at Old Trafford since he joined them from Atletico Madrid.

Although De Gea has a contract until 2023, Man Utd will look to sell him off and reduce their wage bill as well. And the club has identified Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid as his possible successor.

Jan Oblak under Man Utd radar

The 28 years old Slovenian goalkeeper joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 from Benfica. The Atletico Madrid’s number 1 graduated from NK Olimpija club in Slovenia before joining Benfica in 2010.

Since 2014, Jan Oblak has played 303 official games for Atletico, where he kept 159 clean sheets. This season he kept 20 clean sheets in 46 appearances.

Hence, it proves how efficient he has certainly been for Atletico Madrid for winning the La Liga title this year. Even he has a contract until 2023 at Wanda Metropolitano.

But when asked about his future, he seemed reluctant to talk about his future, but he has clearly admitted about his mental peace at the club.

Man Utd 'ready to sell David de Gea' in player-plus-cash transfer to sign Jan Oblak https://t.co/eVKCsPi9CY pic.twitter.com/TzBtgTBX0R — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 28, 2021

And Man United ready to offer De Gea as well in exchange of Jan Oblak.

Will Oblak interest from Man United make Dean Henderson’s future uncertain?

Dean Henderson, the Man Utd academy player earned his place in Man Utd goal with his shear talent. And he feels the pride of wearing the Senior team shirt of his boyhood club.

If Man Utd and Atletico Madrid progess with talks, Dean Henderson will have to look for a new club.