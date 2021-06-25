Man Utd improves bid for Jadon Sancho to €85 Million

Transfer talks between Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund improve regarding Jadon Sancho as Man Utd improves their offer to an optimistic one.

The saga between Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund regarding Jadon Sancho is still on. Man Utd has kept themselves in pursuit of Jadon Sancho since last summer.

Last season, Dortmund rejected Man Utd’s offer as Jadon Sancho had a price something between £90-120 Million. The red devils tried to sign the English forward once again this summer with an initial offer of £60-65 Million.

But Borussia Dortmund demanded more for the 21 years old promising winger.

Man Utd desperate to sign Jadon Sancho this season

Reports claim that Glazers family took the Jadon Sancho pursuit seriously to earn the trust of their fans. Hence, Man United has improved their offer and placed a second bid for Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United officially told BVB they’re prepared to pay €85m for Sancho. 🚨



Add ons included as part of the negotiation ‘to reach an agreement soon’.



BVB still asking for €95m guaranteed. Clubs in talks about add ons structure.



Jadon made it clear: he wants Man Utd. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

According to transfermarkt, his current value lies around £90 Million. But Borussia Dortmund might agree to a £75 Million revised bid for Sancho. Although the offer is lower than what Dortmund would generally demand.

This season, the Man City youth product has played 38 games, where he scored 16 and assisted 20 goals. At age 21, he has made around 20 appearances for England National team as well.

How will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer use Jadon Sancho?

The Man Utd manager will definitely use him on the wings. He has versatility in his playing style and can adapt to both wings pretty well.

This season, he has played 15 games on LW, 14 games on RW, 7 games as Attacking mid and the remaining 2 as Center forward. His stats clearly proved better on wings.