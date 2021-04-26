Manchester United to line up Academy goalkeepers next season

Updates from Premier League as Man Utd planning to line up academy grown experienced goalkeepers as cover for Dean Henderson next season.

Manchester United carried a rich legacy of having a world class Goalkeeper leading the defense line.

Since most of the people in the world started enjoying football on television, even before the internet took over the world; Man United had goalkeepers as Legendary Peter Schmeichel played for 8 years at Old Trafford.

Legendary Dutch goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar played for around 6 years at Old Trafford and retired from Man Utd.

And Spanish Goalkeeper David De Gea took over the charge of 1st goalkeeper after Van Der Sar.

The Watch has Ended for David De Gea

David De Gea, the Spanish International started 24 games of the first 26 games in Premier League for Man United this season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had an enormous belief in the Spaniard.

De Gea arrived at Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and proudly held the legacy of top-class goalkeeping for 10 years.

But after the arrival of Dean Henderson, thing have changed for De Gea. Dean Henderson have certainly managed to start in absence of De Gea, and displayed impressive performances.

Manager Ole have recently preferred Dean Henderson instead, as he started last 6 Premier League games.

Man Utd to line up Academy Goalkeepers next season

After the impressive display of Dean Henderson, the Man United management wants to devour their faith back on academy players.

But to back up Dean Henderson next season, the Manchester United manager plans to bring in experienced goalkeepers at Old Trafford.

Man United targets Tom Heaton & Sam Johnstone

Manchester United decided to let go Sergio Romero and Lee Grant at the end of the season.

Tom Heaton, the 35 years old years Aston Villa goalkeeper might return to Old Trafford next season. He graduated from Man Utd academy in 2004 and played across England in different clubs.

Man United might bag him for free as his contract will end in June, 2021.

The Red Devils also target West Brom Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as well. The 28 years old English keeper graduated from the academy in 2011 and played across England on loan in different clubs.

Sam Johnstone has a contract until 2022 at West Brom, but his experience will add excellence to their goalkeeping squad.