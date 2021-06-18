Man United revives interest in Ousmane Dembele

Transfer news from Barcelona as they ramp up their summer plan to sell Ousmane Dembele to Man United if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho.

Barcelona has already confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue at the club for another season. And the confirmed signing of Sergio Aguero and heavily linked Memphis Depay, the attacking options will see a shuffle.

Meanwhile, Man United has offered around £70 Million for Jadon Sancho, but they fear getting rejected yet again. And Barcelona has offered to let go of Ousmane Dembele if they receive a convincing offer from Man United.

SPORT |

🔹The first meeting between Barcelona and Dembele's agents took place over the phone.



🔸The club wants to close his renewal before the end of the #EURO2020



🔹If the feelings are not good, the player will be put on the market immediately. pic.twitter.com/GP07oZTsxp — infosfcb (@infosfcb) June 16, 2021

Ousmane Dembele under Man United radar

The Premier League side has enquired about his availability last summer. But Barcelona didn’t receive more words from Old Trafford as they stayed in pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

As they failed last year, they cannot feel the optimistic vibe from Dortmund as well. Hence, they have now revived their interest in the 24 years old French striker.

The young and agile forward performed well at Dortmund, but he somehow didn’t feel suited in Barcelona. And his frequency of getting injured has also worried the Spanish side about his future at the club.

Man United require a right winger

Mason Greenwood and Daniel James has played on the right-wing attack under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Hence, they will definitely want to acquire either of Sancho or Dembele this summer.

The manager wants to increase the strength on the bench as well, because of the European competition. Edinson Cavani has also extended his contract.