Man Town pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker check optimistic for Covid-19

Manchester Town pair Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested beneficial for Covid-19, the Leading League club have declared.

Two customers of staff at the club have also returned constructive tests.

Equally gamers showcased in City’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win around Arsenal on Tuesday, with City thanks to host Newcastle in the Leading League on Boxing Day.

A club statement reported: “Manchester Town FC can confirm that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, and two associates of workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

“All four staff will now observe a period of time of self-isolation in accordance with Leading League and United kingdom Governing administration protocol on quarantine.

“Absolutely everyone at the Club wishes our colleagues a speedy restoration above the Xmas period in advance of their return to function, education and levels of competition.”

Pep Guardiola’s facet participate in Newcastle at 8pm tomorrow (Saturday), just before heading to Everton on Monday night.