Man dies right after suspected assault in Co Kildare

A guy has died adhering to an alleged assault in Co Kildare.

he target was located lying on the road in Allenwood South in the early hrs of Sunday early morning.

He was aged in his late 20s.

He was pronounced dead in Naas Basic Clinic, gardai mentioned.

A statement verified: “At 3.49am gardai gained a additional simply call of another public purchase incident/assault at Allenwood South.

“On arrival at the scene gardai uncovered an unconscious male lying on the public road getting administered CPR.

“Medical assistance was sought, and the male was taken by ambulance to Naas Typical Healthcare facility.”

Earlier, gardai had responded to a get in touch with of a general public get incident at Allenwood South.

A silver Audi car or truck was described to have been involved in a collision with a purple Renault Website traffic van.

On arrival at the scene no grievance was forthcoming to gardai two cars have been detained pending forensic examinations.

Gardai have appealed for info on the motion of the silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292, yesterday evening till about 12.45am on Sunday, as effectively as information and facts on the collision between this car or truck and the Renault van.

They are also interesting to any one with details in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South region amongst 12am and 4.30am to speak to Naas Garda Station.

PA