An older guy in Brampton died after being struck by a motorist Wednesday night, authorities state.

Peel authorities received a phone of a pedestrian struck by an automobile in the region of Queen Street East and James Street at Brampton at approximately 9:25 p.m.. The driver stayed on scene.

The guy had been transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

The research into the crash is continuing. The junction at which the guy was struck stays closed.