Man City ready to sell Raheem Sterling for Grealish

Transfer News from Premier League as Man City plan to sell Raheem Sterling in coming Transfer window to fund Jack Grealish transfer.

Manchester City has certainly started planning for a Treble this season. After a fantastic and dominating season, Man City climbed their 7th Premier League title. They have already won the EFL Carabao Cup and will play the UCL Final.

Man City has already started preparing for the coming transfer window, as they’re certainly confident about the help from Prize money.

Man City will listen to offers for Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has certainly been an active participant in Man City’s successful campaign this season.

The English left winger has played 46 games this season, scored 14 goals and assisted 11 times. Although he has made 38 starts, he shared much time with rising star Phil Foden in attacking gameplay.

Man City also kept an eye on Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. And has silently prepared a massive £90 Million in the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old seems to be under contract until 2023 and seems to be worth £80 million.

Maximizing profit from Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has 2 years left in his contract. The 26 years old will eventually leave the anytime within 2 years.

Instead of desperate selling in 2022, Man City wants to negotiate for Raheem Sterling to help them fund Jack Grealish.

Grealish, who has been strongly linked with Manchester United since last summer, is also said to be on City’s radar. The Aston Villa captain is said to have been worth £100 million.