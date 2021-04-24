Man City confirm signing £9m deal for Brazilian wonderkid

Updates from Man City as the club completes signing Brazilian wonderkid Kayky from Fluminense; City also targets Kayky’s teammate Metinho.

In the upcoming Transfer window, many clubs will look to reshuffle their players to stabilize their team. And during the financial crisis at several clubs, the board and management consider selling their valuable asset to the team, to raise some funds.

Meanwhile, many clubs will look to sign wonderkid (s), and flourish them in their academy. And then promote them back to the Senior team.

Man City completes a signing of Brazilian wonderkid Kayky Da Silva Chagas; and also keep a close eye on his Fluminense teammate, another wonderkid named Metinho.

We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminese regarding the future transfer of Kayky. The teenage forward will remain with Fluminese until the end of the Brazilian season.



🔷 #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 23, 2021

Who is Kayky?

Kayky da Silva Chagas

Manchester City completed a £9 Million signing of Brazilian wonderkid Kayky da Silva Chagas from Fluminense.

Several scouts reported that he has a skill and playing style similar to Neymar. The 17 years old player will join Man City next season. Pep Guardiola saw his video and believes that he’ll certainly be an excellent addition to their B team.

THIS is what Man City's new signing Kayky can do 🔥🤩 — Goal (@goal) April 23, 2021

The prospect has the potential to achieve big things at Etihad.

Who is Methinho?

Man City keep a close eye on Kayky’s teammate at Fluminense, Metinho. The 18 years old Brazilian plays in the Mid-field region.

Metinho flourished at Fluminense after arriving from Madureira youth club. Manchester City initially had an option to choose either one of the duo, but now they want to closely monitor the young wonderkid.

#ManCity have reached an agreement with Fluminense to sign Metinho (18) for €5million + add-ons. The midfielder will sign a 5-year contract with CFG and then join Troyes on loan.



[via @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/XoMLoTqocw — Man City Report (@cityreport_) April 23, 2021

Future of the Brilliant prospects at Man City

Man City certainly believes that the player will become a great prospect at their academy. The City group will plan to send the players on loan, after shaping them well at their academy.

Many Brazilian talents flourished at Premier League. Last year, Manchester City signed wonderkids Diego Rosa and Yan Couto, who went on to play for Lommel SK and Girona, respectively on a loan deal.