Man City has offered 2-years deal to Sergio Ramos

Transfer news from Premier League as Man City has reportedly offered 2 years deal to ‘out of contract’ Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The saga between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos continues as they still couldn’t come to a middle ground.

Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos is certainly set to part ways from Real Madrid, if he receives a better offer from elsewhere. And Man City took the fine opportunity to offer a lucrative 2 years deal at Etihad.

Sergio Ramos had interest from both clubs of Manchester, but the club to offer better contract will definitely win. Pep Guardiola also spoke very positive words about Ramos. And no one can deny the athleticism and experience he can deliver in important games.

David Alaba can make Sergio Ramos move to Man City

It has certainly been infamously famous that Real Madrid cannot treat their legends well. Every fan remembers the cases of Kaka, Iker Casillas. And now, things turned ugly with Sergio Ramos as well.

Sergio Ramos has played 16 years at the club and have won 22 trophies. He even crossed the 100 goals mark with a profile of a defender.

And as Real Madrid has signed David Alaba for Free Transfer, the contract negotiation with Ramos still has no improvement.

Man City are considering offering Sergio Ramos a two-year deal, multiple sources have told @alexkirkland and @RodrigoFaez 😮 pic.twitter.com/UlJouglCfU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 31, 2021

Sergio Ramos decided to continue at Real Madrid if he doesn’t receive a better offer from elsewhere. And as Man City has started preparing for the free transfer, Real Madrid might have to let him go.