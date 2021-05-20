Man City monitoring Napoli mid-fielder Fabian Ruiz

Transfer news from Premier League as Man City closely monitoring SSC Napoli mid-fielder Fabian Ruiz as he impressed Pep Guardiola.

Man City has started preparing to make few changes in their squad for next season. Few players will certainly leave the club, and Pep Guardiola wants to build a team, bolstering mid-field.

Man City will not mind pouring money in this coming summer, as they have already won two titles this season. And will play the Champions League Final against Chelsea.

Fabian Ruiz asking price to £52m with Manchester City

Portrait: Napoli mid-fielder Fabian Ruiz

The Spanish International Fabian Ruiz joined SSC Napoli in 2018. Before that, he graduated from Real Betis academy in 2014.

Fabian Ruiz played for Real Betis B team for two seasons and joined Elche on a loan deal. He returned back to his parent club and continued for a season until he joined Napoli.

For Napoli this season, he has played 41 games in all competitions, including Europa League as well. He scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist, where he scored 3 in Serie A itself.

Fabian Ruiz vs Udinese:



•1 goal

•124 touches

•97/104 passes competed (93%)

•2 key passes

•15/16 long balls completed

•2/3 crosses completed

•6 ground duels won

•1 clearance

•3 interceptions

•3 tackles



Serie A is stacked with technically supreme Midfielders. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/TRJKQSIUwu — 🌬 (@KendricksIntern) May 14, 2021

Will SSC Napoli sell Fabian this summer?

SSC Napoli owner De Laurentiis will certainly take the advantage of high rising interest for their asset. Along with Man City, European giants like Man Utd, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid also monitoring the player.

SSC Napoli will set a price tag of more than £50 Million. And if he performs well in UEFA EURO Cup with Spain, his price will rise.

Man City wants to seal a deal before European campaign.