Man City cannot afford £100 Million for Harry Kane

Transfer news from Premier League as Man City ready to place a bid for Spurs forward Harry Kane this summer worth more than £100 Million. But it was not affordable to Man city.

English forward Harry Kane has already informed his club about his wish to leave this summer. He has submitted a transfer request because of his urge to win trophies.

The Tottenham Hotspurs forward has scored 221 goals from 336 games. He even won the FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot. But his only regret has certainly been his lack of trophies in his footballing career.

Harry Kane has never won any Silverware in his entire 1st class football career. He nearly spent his entire career at Tottenham, right from academy days. And now he wants a transfer.

Man City ready to pay £100 Million instantly

Manchester City made an official proposal to Tottenham for Harry Kane. £100M guaranteed + availability to include players in the deal.#THFC have NO intention to accept. Harry wants to go, but Levy will try to keep him. ❌



Harry now focused on the Euros, then it’ll be decided. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2021

Tottenham Hotspurs have Harry Kane for 3 more years in their contract. Hence, Tottenham has the power to negotiate by staying in their court.

Several clubs like Man City, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus expressed their interest on the English forward. But the market value of £108 Million will certainly increase with rising demands.

But they club will have to keep in mind regarding the financial crisis. Hence, an immediate fund will help them a lot in this summer transfer market.

But the Saudi backed Man City have the fund ready to offer a huge deal for Harry Kane.

Harry Kane has attracted several negative opinions regarding his form in EURO. Hence, Spurs might also want to seal a deal as soon as possible, before his market value lowers down.