Transfer News: Man City and Barcelona interested in Andrija Radulovic

Wonderkid Andrija Radulovic under Man City and Barcelona radar. The Serbian Shaqiri has earned good praises for his skills and talent.

Man City has already won TWO trophies this season, with UEFA Champions League up for grab. But that is certainly not the only success this season.

Man City’s Youth Squads of U23 & U18 have also won their respective Leagues. The team has already produced exciting talents, ready to feature in Senior team. Just like Phil Foden has emerged as a priceless discovery.

Red Star Belgrade youngster Andrija Radulovic has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City.

Portrait: Wonderkid Andrija Radulovic

The 18 years old Serbian came into lime light after his performance in UEFA Youth League for Red Star Belgrade.

Andrija Radulovic has graduated from RS Belgrade academy. And has a dream certainly been his dream to feature for the Senior side of the club? This season, he has played 9 games, including ONE Europa League game.

"My biggest role model is Cristiano Ronaldo. He gave everything for football and the game gave back to him."



Andrija Radulovic's talent has caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs – and he knows what it takes to be the best 💪



The young kid has impressed his manager, the former Inter mid-fielder Dejan Stankovic. Andrija Radulovic idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo for his immense hard work and dedication.

Many scouts have reported that the player has a beautiful body balance, and tends to show skills on field.

Reports suggest that the player will certainly be available for a price of around £4.3 Million. Man City and Barcelona has turned out as a top admirer of the wonderkid and will bid for him soon in Summer window.