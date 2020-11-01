Man charged using rape that was Spartan, attempted murder at Quebec City sword assault

QUEBEC – The Quebec crown prosecutor’s office states that a 24-year old guy was charged regarding a sword assault at Quebec City late Saturday that killed two people and wounded five others.

The prosecutor’s office says Carl Girouard faces two points of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Girouard seemed in front of a judge through video-conference this day, together with the following hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Quebec City Police leader Robert Pigeon stated previously in the day a defendant dressed in”medieval” garb had swung a katana-like sword in deliberately selected victims during an assault which went on for almost 2.5 hours.

Authorities identified both Quebec City residents who perished from the assault 56-year old Francois Duchesne and 61-year old Suzanne Clermont.

Neighbours are carrying impromptu vigils from Quebec City to honor the victims, although tributes have poured in from throughout Canada in support of the own families and nearest and dearest.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 1, 2020.