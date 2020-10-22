Man charged after stunt of hate-motivated assaults at Toronto

Toronto authorities have made an arrest following a series of hate-motivated assaults around five months throughout the city.

Four assaults happened on the TTC start in June, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.

The events started June 4 about 8:30 p.m. about the southbound platform in York Mills subway station. A passenger faced a guy for sitting too near her. He reacted by spitting in her and hitting her, authorities said. Then he fled and attempted to punch the other passenger who attempted to pursue him, authorities said.

Authorities said another episodes happened on June 7 about a bus at the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East region when racial slurs were shouted in a passenger; around July 15 about the stage of their Dufferin subway station after two passengers were hit; and around July 22 to a TTC bus going towards Kennedy channel when a guy attempted to eliminate a Patka out of a passenger.

A fifth episode, which was not about the TTC, resulted in an arrest.

A lady was walking along with her 3-month-old infant from your Celeste Drive and Kingston Road place in Scarborough at approximately two:35 p.m. on Sept. 29 when a guy shouted racial slurs and drove a water bottle in her, hitting her on the trunk, authorities said.

The guy picked up the water bottle and threw it in the girl again, hitting her in the face and spilling water to the infant, before fleeing the region.

Christopher Otoo, 27, of Toronto, has been detained Oct. 17 and charged with 2 counts of assault with a weapon. )

Additional analysis resulted in charges in relation to the TTC events. Otoo was billed with the following six counts of attack.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday.