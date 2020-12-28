Man arrested just after managing at PSNI officers with hammer throughout Belfast disturbance

A 29-yr-old gentleman has been arrested following functioning at PSNI officers armed with a hammer all through an incident in Belfast.

olice gained a report at all around 12.25am on Monday that a quantity of adult men were being seeking to get entry to a property in Easton Crescent in the north of the town.

When officers attended the scene they have been alerted by associates of the general public about a guy armed with a hammer in the close by Orient Gardens spot. On becoming approached by officers the guy ran at them with a hammer, before remaining restrained and arrested.

Police have been also created informed that a auto in Orient Gardens and a further in Brookvale Street experienced their windows smashed. Police subsequently recovered a suspected firearm from the region.

A 29-calendar year-previous person was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, which includes going geared up for burglary, assault on police, resisting law enforcement and possessing an offensive weapon.

A PSNI spokesperson mentioned: “A 2nd gentleman thought to have been concerned in the initially incident is explained as getting all-around 6ft tall, of slim establish, in his 20s and is explained as wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark beanie sort hat.

“Detectives would charm to anybody who witnessed these incidents, , or anyone who has details that could guide them with their enquiries to get hold of them at Musgrave on the non-crisis number 101, quoting reference 51 of 28/12/20, or submit a report on the net using our non-crisis reporting variety by way of http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the web at http://crimestoppers-british isles.org/”

