Man allegedly stabbed Redcliffe by adolescent after physical struggle in guessed household dare

An individual was hospitalised last night after supposedly being attacked by a teen in Redcliffe.

About 9:50pm yesterday night, the victim — at his own 20s — and also an 18 year-old man assailant became participated in a physical battle on Klem Avenue, Redcliffe.

Both guys were hurt: the adolescent suffered from some superficial cuts, however the 20-something guy acquired multiple stab-wounds.

” The West knows the struggle might have been associated with your family dispute.

The alleged stab-victim was hauled to Royal Perth hospital to get therapy. Police described his injuries as”serious”

The alleged offender was charged with Aggravated Grievous Bodily Harm.

He has been additionally charged with possession of a Prohibited Drug (Cannabis), also will face trial at Perth Magistrates’ court later that month.

Detectives want anybody who observed the incident or anybody who came to the help of the sufferer to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.