Mamma Mia sequel: Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? ‘New ABBA tunes to feature’ | Movies | Leisure

Mamma Mia! is a franchise no-just one predicted in the movie small business. The initially movie, based mostly on the ABBA musical from Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, was a big hit. It was then followed by a similarly prosperous sequel, Mamma Mia! Listed here We Go All over again – but will there be a 3rd film?

Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? While Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson might be guiding the tunes in Mamma Mia!, somebody else introduced anything together to make the musical. Judy Craymer, who worked as a creation assistant on their musical with Tim Rice, Chess, expended years convincing them to give her the legal rights to some of their tunes for use in a musical. Immediately after at last obtaining the go-forward, Mamma Mia! was born as a phase production, and has been wildly thriving ever given that. Browse Additional: David Bowie unreleased tracks: How to hear unheard David Bowie audio

But will there be a third film? Although Björn and Benny know a thing or two about the songs, it is Judy who is the individual to check with about the future of the film franchise. Talking to the Daily Mail in 2020, she admitted there was a 3rd movie planned, but coronavirus triggered some troubles in obtaining things off the ground. She said: “I was meant to have been acquiring on with that, in my head, throughout these months. But then I got strike with Covid fog. You should not Pass up