Mamma Mia sequel: Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? ‘New ABBA tunes to feature’ | Movies | Leisure

Mamma Mia! is a franchise no-just one predicted in the movie small business. The initially movie, based mostly on the ABBA musical from Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, was a big hit. It was then followed by a similarly prosperous sequel, Mamma Mia! Listed here We Go All over again – but will there be a 3rd film?
Will there be a Mamma Mia 3?
While Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson might be guiding the tunes in Mamma Mia!, somebody else introduced anything together to make the musical.
Judy Craymer, who worked as a creation assistant on their musical with Tim Rice, Chess, expended years convincing them to give her the legal rights to some of their tunes for use in a musical.
Immediately after at last obtaining the go-forward, Mamma Mia! was born as a phase production, and has been wildly thriving ever given that.
But will there be a third film?
Although Björn and Benny know a thing or two about the songs, it is Judy who is the individual to check with about the future of the film franchise.
Talking to the Daily Mail in 2020, she admitted there was a 3rd movie planned, but coronavirus triggered some troubles in obtaining things off the ground.
She said: “I was meant to have been acquiring on with that, in my head, throughout these months. But then I got strike with Covid fog.
Nevertheless, provided the potent energy of Mamma Mia! as a decide on me up, which she also speaks of offered its continued success immediately after devastating gatherings like 9/11, it may perhaps be a new motion picture is exactly what supporters want.
The initial movie followed the exact story as the initial phase present, where by a young woman is about to get married and returns to her home, a Greek island, to see her family and, far more importantly, uncover out who her father is.
The next film displays the similar girl about to have a toddler, as she considers lifestyle with out her mom, when the viewers is also released to her mother as a young lady, conference with these good-searching adult men and selecting to stay her lifetime on the island.
Offered Cher designed an overall look in the next film, it could be Judy could transform to some of her classic tunes to make the final jukebox musical, combining ABBA and Cher’s tunes.
Whilst that seems unlikely, it is hopeful the new film will arrive out, but it may well just take as very long as the gap concerning the to start with and 2nd movies, which was 10 years, to make its way into the cinema.