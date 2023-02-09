The Haitian American Model Mama Cax’s Cause Of Death

Cacsmy Brutus, also called Mama Cax, was a Haitian-American model who advocated for disabled rights and passed away on December 16, 2019. Cax was unique in contemporary fashion modelling due to her prosthetic right leg. Barack and Michelle Obama invited Cax to the White House on September 15, 2016, to participate in a fashion presentation. She was finishing her education and working with Dhiren Raja at the Mayor of New York City’s office. Cax made her debut in a commercial in 2017 and joined the New York modelling firm JAG Models soon after. She appeared in shows for Chromat and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, among other things.

Mama Cax’s cause of death

Mama Cax, a trailblazing model, activist, and supporter of the inclusion of people of colour and models with disabilities in the fashion business, passed away on Friday from complications following a week-long illness, her family reported on social media. She was thirty years old. After discovering blood clots in her leg, thigh, abdomen, and close to a filter in her lungs, the Haitian American model, born Cacsmy Brutus, had been open about health struggles in recent weeks on Instagram.

She was in London for a photoshoot when she discovered the clots. She battled her sickness for a week in the hospital with “the same grit” she had to fight cancer, according to the family’s Instagram post, but she passed away on December 16.

According to the post, to say Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. Cax was diagnosed with lung and bone cancer at 14, suffered a failed hip replacement procedure, and had her right leg amputated at 16.

Mama Cax’s early life and career

On November 20, 1989, Cacsmy Brutus was born in Brooklyn, New York City. She was born and raised in Haiti, and at 14, physicians discovered that she had lung cancer and osteosarcoma. They gave her three weeks to survive. She had a hip replacement two years later, but it didn’t work, and her right leg had to be amputated. She later recalled that she had to hide her prosthetic leg for several years before she was able to restore her confidence.

Becca McCharen, a fashion designer who aims to alter “standards of beauty,” created the swimsuit she was wearing when she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week in 2018. She was on the Teen Vogue cover that year alongside Jillian Mercado and Chelsea Werner.

Cax was selected as the Olay brand’s spokesperson for their 2019 marketing campaign promoting sunscreen. Cax announced that she would use a wheelchair to compete in the New York Marathon in October 2019.

