Maluma’s Performance in 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Maluma kicked off Wednesday night’s Billboard Latin Music Awards with a psychological performance of his summer hit,”Hawái,” and he’d us bopping along into this romantic pop tune. The first singer, that had been nominated nominated for Latin American rhythm artist of this year, in addition to for tropical tune of this year for”Vivir Bailando,” wore a bright white match because he placed on top of a pianosinging to a failed connection with the ex.

He formerly staged the tropical only in the MTV VMAs back in August, along with the surprise of nobody, he smashed his performance once more. Maluma was respected with Billboard‘s Spirit of Hope Award tonight, that was made for Selena and was rewarded with artists that have made diplomatic and diplomatic donations beyond their own music. Take a look at a clip of this singer’s functionality over!