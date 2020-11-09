Maluma’s Performance at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Maluma made his MTV Europe Music Awards debut this year with a dreamy performance of both “Djadja” and “Hawái”. The Colombian singer, who was also nominated for best Latin artist, performed a mix of the two tracks with an impressive lineup of backing dancers and some seriously impressive views of Miami.

Kitted out in typical Maluma fashion, the singer attended the award ceremony in a suave red suit with his dancers bringing all the glitz and glamour to the stage. Set in a pretty swanky-looking apartment complete with an actual rooftop, it’s safe to say his appearance was one not to be missed.

His performance at the 2020 MTV EMA comes just a month after the Billboard Latin Music Awards, where he sang “Hawái” and was honoured with Billboard‘s Spirit of Hope Award.

Check out a clip of the singer’s performance above!