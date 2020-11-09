Maluma Will Make Your Own Temperature Grow Together With His 2020 MTV EMA Outfit

Maluma is creating (warmth ) waves! )

All eyes were all to the self-described”rather boy, filthy boy” in the 2020 MTV European Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8. )

Although the star-studded occasion has been completed in a digital setting and filmed at a variety of places on account of the continuing coronavirus outbreak, the Papi Juancho singer dressed to impress.

Case in point? Maluma turned heads and forced temperatures climb with his white-hot outfit. That is correct, the 26-year old celebrity skipped the simple black-and-white tuxedo and instead, opted for something much more jaw-dropping.

He donned loose-fitted white trousers and a fitting button-down shirt he graciously kept unbuttoned halfway. The Colombian singer styled his ensemble with a lace vest which was embellished with silver figurines.

Maluma accessorized using two diamond-encrusted necklaces, an emerald-colored necklace along with holographic blue sneakers. In general, his red rug lewk has been a sight to visit.

That was not his sole style moment of this awards ceremony. The singer turned right to a fiery red pantsuit if he conducted struck strikes,”Hawái” and also”Djadja” together with Aya Nakamura.