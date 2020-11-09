Entertainment

Maluma Will Make Your Own Temperature Grow Together With His 2020 MTV EMA Outfit

November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Maluma is creating (warmth ) waves! )

All eyes were all to the self-described”rather boy, filthy boy” in the 2020 MTV European Music Awards Sunday, Nov. 8. )

Although the star-studded occasion has been completed in a digital setting and filmed at a variety of places on account of the continuing coronavirus outbreak, the Papi Juancho singer dressed to impress. 

Case in point?  Maluma turned heads and forced temperatures climb with his white-hot outfit. That is correct, the 26-year old celebrity skipped the simple black-and-white tuxedo and instead, opted for something much more jaw-dropping.

He donned loose-fitted white trousers and a fitting button-down shirt he graciously kept unbuttoned halfway. The Colombian singer styled his ensemble with a lace vest which was embellished with silver figurines.

Maluma accessorized using two diamond-encrusted necklaces, an emerald-colored necklace along with holographic blue sneakers. In general, his red rug lewk has been a sight to visit.

That was not his sole style moment of this awards ceremony. The singer turned right to a fiery red pantsuit if he conducted struck strikes,”Hawái” and also”Djadja” together with Aya Nakamura.

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

