Maluma Receives Spirit of Hope Award in Billboard Latin Music Awards

Maluma is much more than the pretty face.

The performer could sing, dance and stone that a designer suit just like no one else. But he is also helping heaps of at-risk youth reach their own dreams into art through his base, El Arte de Los Sueños (The Art of Dreams).

Founded from the singer, née Juan Luis Londoño Arias, along with his household at 2016, the company provides adolescents with the chance to be successful in the region of graphic arts, and dancing, singing, and percussion or makeup. So far, they have been in a position to encourage 170 pupils with instruction and healthcare.

They have gone over and beyond to assist the city of Medéllin throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian-born artist formerly told E! News the base has provided Medéllin’s neighborhood hospitals using much-needed things, published,”It is mad because they do not have goggles, so that is a way we’re helping with the base.”

It is because of this that Maluma was introduced together with the Spirit of Hope Award in the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21.