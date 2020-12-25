Male Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Juventus, Genuine Madrid newest updates

MERRY Christmas Soccer Lovers!

Manchester United have been linked with Everton’s England frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin – as they share the Xmas transfer limelight with Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Athletic idea Calvert-Lewin to be a substantially cheper option target to Borussia Dortmund strike starlets Erling Haaland Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund.

Atletico Madrid are stated to be interested in new England wideman Maitland-Niles, 23.

And German newspaper Bild suggest Turkish giants have held magic formula talks with outcast Ozil, 32.

In actuality, lowly Arsenal at minimum major the table for festive speculation.

Genuine Madrid ‘s Brazil winger Rodrygo, 19, has been named as on their radar, even though he was carried off injured on Wednesday.

And it’s also claimed Barcelona have turned down the chance to sign Gunners’ centre-again Shkodran Mustafi.

Meanwhile, Independiente del Valle standard supervisor Santiago Morales says Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 19, is “leaving for England” – with United or Chelsea tipped as his place for all-around £4.5million.

Ultimately, Manchester Town and Tottenham are considered to be checking Atalanta’s Holland midfielder Marten de Roon, 29,