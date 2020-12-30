Male Utd 1- Wolves: Late Marcus Rashford strike sends United next in Premier League

The England international’s deflected work found its way earlier Rui Patricio to earn a 1- acquire that places Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet inside two points of leaders Liverpool.

The come upon was the fourth assembly of these sides in 2020 and looked set to finish with them sharing a third goalless attract as the hectic festive routine took its toll.

But United dug deep and eked out a late winner at an empty Aged Trafford, with Rashford capping a yr to remember – on and off the discipline – by sealing the triumph at the death.

It was a welcome shot in the arm at the end of a topsy-turvy 2020 for United, who are now two factors off leaders Liverpool forward of their match towards Fulham on Wednesday.

United had been ponderous in periods and seemed established to slide small, with Bruno Fernandes viewing a shut-array strike denied in the initially half and Edinson Cavani getting a target dominated out for offside after the crack.

Guy of the match Romain Saiss was Wolves’ most important threat and manufactured an undesirable effects in stoppage time when Rashford’s hard work strike him and observed the back again of the web.