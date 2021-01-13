Male Town vs Brighton: Prediction, Television set channel, reside stream, staff news, time, h2h success, odds – preview

Metropolis observed rivals Manchester United go prime of the league immediately after beating Burnley last night time, but Ppe Guardiola’s gentlemen are just 7 points adrift with two online games in hand, the very first of which arrives this night.

With United getting on next-placed Liverpool in their future fixture, Metropolis have an opportunity to ramp up the tension in excess of the next 7 days and they appear into tonight’s match in terrific variety, possessing won their very last 6 online games in all competitions.

Brighton, in the meantime, have gone eight game titles without having a win in the league, a operate stretching back to late November, and previous weekend’s penalty shootout gain about Newport County in the FA Cup will have done minimal to enhance self-assurance.

Day, kick-off time and location

Manchester Metropolis vs Brighton is scheduled for a 6:15pm kick-off tonight, January 13, 2021.

The recreation will be performed behind shut doors at the Etihad Stadium because of current coronavirus restrictions.

How to enjoy Guy Metropolis vs Brighton

Television set channel: This evening’s match will be proven dwell on BT Activity 1, with develop-up commencing from 5:30pm.

Reside stream: BT Activity subscribers can enjoy the match on-line via the BT Activity site and app.

City will be without Sergio Aguero, whose most current damage comeback has been stalled by becoming compelled into self-isolation, but Ferran Torres is available all over again just after his possess Covid absence.

The likes of John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan have been rested for the FA Cup earn around Birmingham, while Bernardo Silva’s double in that recreation could earn him a get started.

Manchester Metropolis predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Person City vs Brighton prediction: 4- property acquire

This match sees two groups who could barely be in a lot more contrasting kind going head-to-head and the way Metropolis have been participating in in current weeks it is hard to see Graham Potter’s side acquiring nearly anything from the match. Breaking NEWS Brighton vs Arsenal: Prediction, Tv set channel, live stream, workforce information, kick-off time, h2h, odds - preview

Gentleman City vs Brighton Leading League head to head (h2h) effects

Guy Town wins: 6

Attracts:

Brighton wins:

Very last meeting: Brighton -5 Man Metropolis (July 11, 2020)

Guy City vs Brighton odds and betting guidelines

Person Metropolis to earn: 2/11

Attract: 8/1

Brighton to get: 20/1