Male Saves Deer Stranded in Frozen Reservoir, Rescue on Online video

Props to this person who saved this weak deer stranded on a frozen reservoir … with the daring rescue caught on online video.

Gil Lencour was heading dwelling for a lunch break Tuesday in Wisconsin Rapids when he observed the deer battling in the middle of a frozen reservoir. The speedy-pondering dude zoomed house to get a leash and referred to as a buddy for an help.

Gil states when he acquired to the deer it was obvious the leash would not do the trick. his backup plan was the ol’ heave ho … pushing the deer as it glided to stable ground. The deer suffers from negative manners — it did not convert all over to say “Many thanks” right before scampering into the woods.

Gil’s buddy, John Moss, started recording soon after it turned obvious John experienced the scenario below command.

A accurate Xmas wonder!!!