Male observed useless soon after home hearth on New Year’s Day

A male has misplaced his lifestyle just after a household hearth broke out on New Year’s Working day.

Neighbours elevated the alarm shortly prior to midday after smoke was viewed coming from the property in Gillingham, Kent.

Firefighters have been at the house for 5 hrs as they place out a blaze on the floor floor and secured the region.

In spite of their attempts, paramedics were not able to preserve the man, who is yet to be determined.

Extra: Kent



In a statement, Kent Fireplace and Rescue Provider stated: ‘Two hearth engines attended and sadly a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Firefighters extinguished a fireplace on the floor ground making use of a hose reel jet.

‘Kent Police and SECAmb paramedics also attended, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.’

